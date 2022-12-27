Winners of Western Achievement Awards

The second edition of Western Achievement & Excellence Awards which came off 17th December inside Akroma Plaza in Takoradi ended successful with the conferment of 21 plaques and several framed citations to dignitaries, excelling professional individuals and award-worthy institutions.

The WAEA award scheme is handled LondonHills Production, a media house CEO’d by Suge Knight (a Ghanaian resident in UK).

This year’s WAEA staging saw the fly-in of personalities from UK, US and other countries.

The following are the winners that had plagues:

1. *Entertainment Awards Scheme Strategist*

💥Emmanuel Ampaabeng ( CEO Western Music Awards )

2. *Outstanding Clothing Line*

💥 Primac

3. *Hospitality Dev. Personality of the Year*

💥 Agya Kweku Nsiah CEO Raybow Int. Hotel

4. *Movie Director of the Year*

💥AB Michaels

5. *Online TV of the Year*

💥Sekunde TV

6. *Distinguished Music Icon*

💥 Kofi Bentil

7. *Christian Radio Personality*

💥 Pastor Nii Sackey (Radio Maxx)

8. *International Gospel Music Icon*

💥Selina Gardiner

9. *Music Legend Honorary*

💥Gyedu Blay Ambolley

10. *Music Legend Honorary*

💥KK Kabobo

11. *Most Distinguished Media Personality*

💥 Kofi Gyetsua Ankuma

12. *Best Nightlife Pub*

💥 Nhyiraba Kojo of NK City

13. *Best Dual Radio Station*

💥Skyy Power 93.5fm & West Gold 106.3fm

14 *Sports Development Personality Award*

💥 Moses Armah (CEO Mospacka Group )

15 *International Movie Breakthrough Icon*

💥 Danny Erskine of DPM UK

16 *Best Master of Ceremonies*

💥 Michael Boahene

17 *Media Dedication Award*

💥 Michael Gawu (Skyy power 93.5fm)

18 *Most Outstanding NGO*

💥 Donkris Mevuta Friends of the Nation

19 *Sports Development Strategist*

💥Nana Benyin Eyison

20. *Best Local Chop Bar*

💥 God Is Love

21. *Music Legend Honorary*

💥 Tic GH

The night had performances from Esi Bentil, Selina Gardiner, Kofi Bentil, Nero X, Dhat Gyal, Ayam Ramzy, Tic (formerly Tic Tac), Origee, DJ Onaapo, others.

KayGee and MC Clenzy of Max Radio (Takoradi) were the MC’s of the event.