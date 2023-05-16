Winnifred Ntumi wins three medals at African Weightlifting Championship

Ghana’s Winnifred Ntumi has won three medals at the Africa senior championship in Tunisia Tunis a qualification event for the Paris 2024.

She got one silver and two bronze medals.

Women In Sports Association (WISA) President, Madam Gloria Commodore has congratulated her and the Ghana Weightlifting Association for their hard work and determination.

Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib is the President of Ghana Weight Lifting. He also commended the lifters and hoped more athletes will get into the medal zone in subsequent competitions.