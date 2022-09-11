Winning league title, FA Cup is an achievable target – Great Olympics coach

Yaw Preko, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, says winning the league title and the FA Cup is an achievable target for his side.

The “Wonder” Club made an impressive start to the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) after beating Bechem United 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

According to Coach Preko, the team had to aim at making an impact this season, and winning the double could be achievable considering the quality of players they possess.

“You can’t start a season without aiming at something. We have to do better in both competitions, and I think it is achievable to win the double,” he said at a presser.

The former Ghana international added that their least target was to make the top four.

Sharing his thoughts about the first game of the season, Yaw Preko said his opponents, Bechem United, were very good at possessing the ball but commended his side for securing the maximum three points.

“Most often the first game of the season is a bit scrappy, but I am happy with the win and we will look to build on it,” he said.

Great Olympics would face off against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in week two of the betPawa GPL next Sunday.