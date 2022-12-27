Winter Olympian Akwasi Frimpong Expresses Gratitude For Good Season

Winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong has expressed his gratitude to his fans and well wishers.

He said the first half of the season was fantastic. “Multiple benchmarks broken, historical moments and results for Ghana, Africa and myself.

“Five top 6 podium finishes including a bronze medal and a top 4 IBSF World push Championships podium finish. I have qualified for the IBSF BMW World Championships taking place in January 2023 in Saint Moritz and earned a spot for Ghana on next season World Cup circuit.

“Despite the lack of funding and lost of sponsorships, we remain focused and hopeful to keep the momentum going in the second half of the season! Time to switch off and recharge. Thank you all” he said the Skeleton star.