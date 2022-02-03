Winter Olympics, live on SuperSport to offer a wealth of action and excitement

With 109 events, seven sports and 15 disciplines, the Winter Olympics live on SuperSport from Friday offer a wealth of action and excitement.

Many of the biggest names in winter sports, among them Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), Suzanne Schulting (short track speed skating), the Canadian ice hockey team, Chloe Kim (snowboarding) and Natalie Geisenberge (luge), will compete in China across a range of venues with the Beijing National Stadium, the famous Bird’s Nest, hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.

Six athletes from Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco and Nigeria will compete in alpine skiing and cross-country events at the Winter Olympics. Among them will be Mialitiana Clerc, Madagascar’s first female Olympic skier, Nigeria’s French-born Samuel Ikpefan (cross-country) and Ghana’s Carlos Maeder also known as Kojo Benya Brown (alpine skiing), the third-ever Ghanaian to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games. Unfortunately, Ghanaian skeleton bob racer Akwasi Frimpong says he is “broken” after a positive coronavirus test in late December 2021 effectively ended his hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SuperSport’s multi-channel offering will be spread across DStv on SS Variety 1-4 and SS Action plus a 24-hour news channel via streaming on the DStv app. Daily highlights will be broadcast from 7-9pm on Variety 1. Several live events (which will not be on linear television) will be available on multiple DStv app channels.

Channel 246 is the dedicated news channel on the app with Olympic action also due on channels 247, 248, 950 and 951. All of these can also be found on Showmax PRO. Moreover, Showmax PRO will stream the action across all territories with daily highlights and 24-hour news also available.

During the games, the Grandstand channel will focus on the best moments from Beijing alongside some of the other great sport available on your World of Champions.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday (Variety 4 at 14:00) with the closing ceremony on Sunday 20 February. However, the competition itself will begin two days before the opening ceremony with preliminaries in curling, while there are also preliminary group games in women’s ice hockey and qualification runs in the moguls competition (freestyle skiing) scheduled for Thursday 3 February.

Events will be held in 15 disciplines across seven sports at the Beijing 2022 Games:

Alpine skiing: Men’s Downhill, Women’s Downhill, Men’s Slalom, Women’s Slalom, Men’s Giant Slalom, Women’s Giant Slalom, Men’s Super-G, Women’s Super-G, Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom, Women’s Alpine Combined Slalom, Mixed Team Parallel.

Biathlon: Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M), Women’s 15km Individual, Men’s 20km Individual, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Men’s 10km Sprint, Women’s 10km Pursuit, Men’s 12.5km Pursuit, Men’s 4×7.5km Relay, Women’s 4x6km Relay, Men’s 15km Mass Start, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start.

Bobsleigh: Women’s Monobob, 2-man, 2-woman, 4-man.

Cross-country skiing: Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon, Women’s Sprint Free, Men’s Sprint Free, Women’s 10km Classic, Men’s 15km Classic, Women’s 4 x 5km Relay, Men’s 4 x 10km Relay, Women’s Team Sprint Classic, Men’s Team Sprint Classic, Men’s 50km Mass Start Free, Women’s 30km Mass Start Free.

Curling: Mixed Doubles, Men’s competition, Women’s competition.

Figure skating: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Ice Dance, Pairs, Team Event.

Freestyle skiing: Women’s Moguls, Men’s Moguls, Women’s Freeski Big Air, Men’s Freeski Big Air, Mixed Team Aerials, Women’s Freeski Slopestyle, Men’s Freeski Slopestyle, Women’s Aerials, Men’s Aerials, Women’s Ski Cross, Men’s Ski Cross, Men’s Freeski Halfpipe, Women’s Freeski Halfpipe.

Ice hockey: Women’s competition, Men’s competition.

Luge: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Doubles, Team Relay.

Nordic combined: Ind. Gund. NH/10km, Ind. Gund. LH/10km, Team Gund. LH/4x5km.

Short track speed skating: Mixed Team Relay, Men’s 500m, Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 1500m, Women’s 3000m Relay, Men’s 5000m Relay

Skeleton: Men’s competition, Women’s competition.

Ski jumping: Men’s Normal Hill Individual, Women’s Normal Hill Individual, Men’s Large Hill, Men’s Team, Mixed Team.

Speed skating: Men’s 500m, Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 1500m, Women’s 3000m, Men’s 5000m, Women’s 5000m, Men’s 10000m, Women’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Mass Start, Women’s Mass Start.

Snowboard: Men’s Big Air, Women’s Big Air, Men’s Halfpipe, Women’s Halfpipe, Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom, Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom, Men’s Slopestyle, Women’s Slopestyle, Men’s Snowboard Cross, Women’s Snowboard Cross.