WISA Award winner urges frequent international matches for Table Tennis players

WISA Award winner, Bernice Borquaye of the Ghana Navy has appealed to the Table Tennis Association to allow them to take part in international games so that they can improve or keep TTY their form and also get high ranking or be seeded at tournaments.

She said her recent experience in Tunisia has taught her many things, when she hopes to use to improve her game.

According to Borquaye, Team Ghana was ranked 20th, but at the tough competition, they were able to place 9th, to prove that they are better than how they were ranked.

She expressed that more and frequency of participation of international tournaments can improve the standard of the game.

She commended her colleagues in the female squad of the Black Loopers and urged them to train hard to move to the top five ranking on the African continent.

On the Women In Sports Association WISA Award, she thanked the organisers for the recognition and hoped that it would motivate her to win more on the local and international scene.

She said Table Tennis has made her popular at home and her work place, and she is not turning back, after regaining her position in the national team.

“We have good players in Ghana, but we lack so many things, so it’s good the African body wants to help some players” she said.

She thanked her husband and family for the support and motivation to keep on playing.