WISA Celebrates 48 Sports Personalities And Organizations

Women in Sports Association (WISA) last Saturday organized their seventh Achievers Awards ceremony at the the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event which was sponsored by Ghandour Cosmetics saw 48 sports personalities and institutions being honored for excelling in various sporting disciplines.

They included sports administrators, journalists, athletes (active and retired)

12 people were given special meritorious awards for their excellence.

President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore thanked the sponsors, Ghandour Cosmetics , AFB Golden Products, National Sports Authority, Ghana Olympic Committee and SWAG for their contribution to the event.

She said, despite the challenges, the major sponsors assisted in making the event a success. She petitioned NSA to support in future for such programme to aid in sports developments.

Madam Gloria Commodore noted that the programme is to encourage and acknowledge individuals and organisations within the sporting fraternity.

The awardees included the two female athletes who represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Mackorley sisters who are members of the Golden Rackets and three female boxers.

President of the WOSPAG, Mrs. Joyce Mahama urged women to vie for higher positions within the industry. She added that if all women come unto the platform, they will have the voice to speak against the abuse and surge forward.

Mrs Vivian Dougblor, Director of Sports (Development) who represented the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, extended her greetings and commended the organizers as well as the awardees.

She assured WISA of the Authority’s constant partnership with them. She again assured them of policies that will raise women in sports development and promotion.