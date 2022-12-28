WISA Charities fetes Retired Sports Women

Women In Sports Association (WISA) on Tuesday organized an end of year event to present hampers to some old sports women at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Madam Gloria Commodore, President of WISA said it is good to remember those who have represented Ghana in international sports and are now retired.

She said a country that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for, and appealed to corporate Ghana to support the activities of WISA.

She thanked Ghandour Cosmetics for their support over the years and urged girls and women to patronize their quality products.

The retired sports women who benefitted include Madam Ethel Jacks, former African Table Tennis Queen, Madam Elizabeth King, Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association and former Chairman of the Womens Commission, Mrs. Joyce Mahama, President of WOSPAG, Madam Angelina Ocran, former Sports Director of CEPS, Cynthia Lamptey former Ghana Fire Service Handball and football goalkeeper and Christie Dodoo also a former handball player and secretary of the Ghana Handball Association.

Madam King thanked Mama G, as Madam Gloria Commodore is known and hoped that her good work would be recognized and supported by the government and sports authorities. RESWAG is the retired sports women association.

Present at the event were Yours Truly and Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, a Director of WISA.

Some media who have been partnering WISA in their activities were also invited.