Wisa Greid’s new amapiano tune dubbed: “See Nyash”  making waves in Ghana

Ghanaian multifaceted musician and “Ekiki Me” hitmaker, Wisa Greid has dropped another hot amapiano tune dubbed: “See Nyash.”

The song, produced by Chapter Beatz is another banging tune from Wisa Greid, who continues to showcase his prowess as one of Ghana’s best amapiano artistes.

In this tune, Wisa Greid repeatedly praises the beauty of an elegant lady. This song will make you fall in love once again.

Fans can agree with me this singer never misses when it comes to delivering classic records. His sound flows, cadence and delivery are always on point.

Anyway, we shouldn’t expect anything less when a multifaceted musician decides to produce an Amapiano tune. The well-curated piece by Wisa Greid is a danceable tune that would keep your feet wobbling. To be candid, all music lovers cannot resist this classic tune.

Nothing is more exciting than hearing a new sound emerge and right now, the hottest new genre is the Amapiano sound.

What makes Wisa Greid’s song unique from the others is fusing the Amapiano with the Ghanaian highlife rhythm – a very great combo that is pushing his brand up the ladder.

The song produced by Chapter Beatz is readily available across various streaming platforms.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh