WISA Honours Christine Ashley

Christina Ashley, vice president of the Ghana Chess Association has been honoured by Women In Sports Association (WISA) for her hard work, determination and dedication in promoting women in sports.

The staff of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who has worked with various sports federations thanked WISA and hinted that the award will motivate her to work harder.

Founder / President of WISA Madam Gloria Commodore presented the award and citation at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

Present at the short but impressive ceremony was former GOC Secretary General Richard Akpokavie, President of Ghana Karate Do, Melvin Brown and President of Ghana Swimming Association Mrs. Delphina Quaye.

Madam Commodore said she feels happy to give the award to the awardees themselves, so that she can advise them to keep on doing what earned them the award.

Unilez Takyi, Ghana’s first female swimmer at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 was also honoured by WISA on Wednesday.