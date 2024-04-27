WISA Prepares For 10th Awards Ceremony

The Women In Sports Association (WISA), an NGO has begun preparations for the next 10th awards ceremony to be held in Accra.

Founder and President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore was at the Accra Sports Stadium and office of Dr. Dodzie Numekevor, the new Director General of the National Sports Authority on Thursday, April 25 to formally introduce herself and the Association as well as brief him and invite him for her grand final event scheduled for September 21, 2024.

According to Madam Commodore who is 67 years old and uses her pension to do the event, inspire and motivate outstanding female sports personalities, this year may be her last due to her health and lack of financial support as the economy is also not favourable.

“This is my last award, am tired, I pray someone takes over to continue to motivate the young ones coming, this year we are rewarding 24 people who have excelled,” she told the NSA boss.

She said things are very expensive and she could no longer bear the costs with no sponsors.

She pointed out that only Ghandour Cosmetics is supported as the only corporate entity that offers gifts to the awardees include athletes, journalists, and sports administrators.

She commended the media houses and Journalists who have promoted the course such as GNA, GTV, Metro TV, News Ghana, African Sports, modernghana, amaghanaonline, TV Africa, Ultimate Sports Ghana, HSTV, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide, and Daily Graphic.

Madam Commodore expressed that WISA has honoured over 200 people who became better after receiving the Award and she has never regretted doing something from her heart.

Dr. Dodzie Numekevor, the Director General of the NSA congratulated her and wished her good health and long life so that she sees the fruits of her labour.

Deputy Director General of the NSA, Mr. Abdul Majeed Bawa who was present hoped that the WISA Awards will continue as it is a big brand.