WISA Presents Awards To Northern Athletes

Women In Sports Association (WISA) has presented certificates and gifts to three northern based female athletes who exceled at the recent National Cross Country Competition held at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

They are Lariba Sakat, Sheriff Moro, Titi Rosina, all of them are students.

Madam Gloria Commodore, President / Executive Director of (WISA) said she was impressed by their performance and decided to reward them. She urged them to train hard to become national athletes and compete for the nation.

She appealed to sports organizations to encourage more females to do sports.

She also called for support for disabled athletes.

Madam Cynthia Lamptey, a former football and handball goalkeeper of the Ghana National Fire Service accompanied the WISA President and also urged parents to advise their children to do sports.

The short but impressive ceremony took place at the University of Ghana, Ajax Park to grace the Willie Williams Memorial Games.

By Sammy Heywood Okine