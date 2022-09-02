WISA President gets inspiration from Director General of NSA

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) on Thursday had a meeting with Madam Gloria Commodore, President of Women In Sports Association (WISA) who have been rewarding outstanding sports women for the past seven years.

He was briefed on the eighth awards coming up at the Accra Sports Stadium, Media Center on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.

Professor Twumasi congratulated WISA and urged them to continue the good work of motivation.

He pleaded with corporate Ghana to support female sports activities such as the WISA Awards.

Madam Commodore, a former sports lady who did Athletics, Weightlifting and Boxing as well as a media practitioner thanked the Director General for the audience and use of the media center for the event.

32 distinguished sports personalities including Deborah Acquah, the only female who won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be honored this year.

The list will be released soon.

Ghandour Cosmetics is the headline sponsor of the WISA Awards which is supported by the media, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).