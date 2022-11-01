WISA Promise To Honour Four Female Boxers

Madam Gloria Commodore, founder and president of Women In Sports Association (WISA) has commended the organisers of the Girls Box 2022 Tournament for the opportunity they gave to 28 female boxers to exhibit their talent.

She promised to award four female boxers and an administrator, coach or manager at the next WISA Awards in 2023.

Mama G as she is popularly known in media circles commended the young girls for representing in the challenge in boxing and encouraged them to keep on dreaming to become champions, adding that the young girls need more attention and inspiration to perform well at the highest level.

“I am much impressed with the performances of these young girls, they have proven to the world that if giving the opportunity, they can do better.

They should never give up the challenge but while boxing they should be serious with their education.

“I want to assure you ladies that come next year God willing I will be awarding four girls from Girls Box Foundation,” she said.

Madam Gloria Commodore also advised the young ladies to take sports serious because it can take them to places like the African and World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, WBC Cares representative in Africa and Ghana who is the brain behind Girls Box and doubles as Organiser of Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) plus Administrator at the Wisdom Boxing Gym said she was glad that more young girls are participating in sports, and chosen boxing, she prayed that more corporate bodies will appreciate Girl Box and support the concept.

Girls Box 2022 was sponsored by Boxclubroot, SistaSister Cosmetics, WBC Cares, BJ Wise Electronics & Appliances, Wisdom Boxing Gym, Box Office, NSA and Cheezy Pizza.