WISA Releases Awards Winners List For 2023

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) who have been recognizing and rewarding deserving female athletes and retired sports women have released the awardees list for the season 2023.
According to President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, they conducted background checks on the nominees before coming up with the list.
She said the winners were carefully monitored and it had been so for the past nine years.
She said the Awards which is sponsored by Ghadour Cosmetics will be held on September 23 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.
List of 2023 WISA Awards Winners:
Ghana Fencing Team – Representing Coach Mahadi
Black Princessess – Girls Football Team Ghana
Sea Lions Football Club – Elmina, Central Region
Vida Juliet Vivie – Director/Founder, Vida Cycling Programme
Augustina Ameworlor – 12 Year Old Grass Track Cycling
Matilda Quayson – Producer/Social Media Manager GTV Sports+
Justina Owusua Kwabi – Senior Operations Officer (Technical Division) GBC
Zinabu Issah – Para-Athlete / Wheelchair Tennis Player
Patricia Nyamekye – Para Powerlifting Athlete
Amdiatu Issaka – National Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball Player
Stacey Konadu Mensah – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Tennis Player
Bridget Nartey – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball And Tennis Player
Fatima Moro – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Lawn Tennis And Wheelchair Basketball
Rosalind Koramah Amoh – Sports Journalist/Deputy Director News, Daily Graphic
Rachel Ankomah – Rugby League Club
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)
Christine Naa Merley Ashley – National Sports Authority (NSA)
Winnifred Ntumi – Weightlifting Ghana
Augustina Baidoo – Ghana Table Tennis Player-Army
Bernice Borquaye – Ghana Table Tennis Player-Navy
Anita Wiredu-Minta – Ghana Immigration Service (Gis) Sports Unit
Trudy Mantheaw – Ghana Army, Boxing
Wisdom Boxing Club – Coach Ofori Asare (Coach)
Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club – Vincent Akai Nettey (Coach)
Evelyn Enyonam Dzato – Judo, Accra Girls SHS /Ghana
Mary Dodoo – Goalkeeper, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Handball Team
Leticia Amanua Ankrah – Akotoku Boxing Academy
Male Awardees
Coach Yussif Basigi – Coach, Black Princesses Team
Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe – Three Times Paralympian For Ghana
Mr. Olla Williams – CEO Of One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus
Rev. Emmanuel Djani Nikoi – President, Ghana Netball Federation
Coach Dr. Ofori Asare – National Boxing Coach