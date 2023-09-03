WISA Releases Awards Winners List For 2023

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) who have been recognizing and rewarding deserving female athletes and retired sports women have released the awardees list for the season 2023.

According to President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, they conducted background checks on the nominees before coming up with the list.

She said the winners were carefully monitored and it had been so for the past nine years.

She said the Awards which is sponsored by Ghadour Cosmetics will be held on September 23 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

List of 2023 WISA Awards Winners:

Ghana Fencing Team – Representing Coach Mahadi

Black Princessess – Girls Football Team Ghana

Sea Lions Football Club – Elmina, Central Region

Vida Juliet Vivie – Director/Founder, Vida Cycling Programme

Augustina Ameworlor – 12 Year Old Grass Track Cycling

Matilda Quayson – Producer/Social Media Manager GTV Sports+

Justina Owusua Kwabi – Senior Operations Officer (Technical Division) GBC

Zinabu Issah – Para-Athlete / Wheelchair Tennis Player

Patricia Nyamekye – Para Powerlifting Athlete

Amdiatu Issaka – National Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball Player

Stacey Konadu Mensah – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Tennis Player

Bridget Nartey – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball And Tennis Player

Fatima Moro – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Lawn Tennis And Wheelchair Basketball

Rosalind Koramah Amoh – Sports Journalist/Deputy Director News, Daily Graphic

Rachel Ankomah – Rugby League Club

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)

Christine Naa Merley Ashley – National Sports Authority (NSA)

Winnifred Ntumi – Weightlifting Ghana

Augustina Baidoo – Ghana Table Tennis Player-Army

Bernice Borquaye – Ghana Table Tennis Player-Navy

Anita Wiredu-Minta – Ghana Immigration Service (Gis) Sports Unit

Trudy Mantheaw – Ghana Army, Boxing

Wisdom Boxing Club – Coach Ofori Asare (Coach)

Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club – Vincent Akai Nettey (Coach)

Evelyn Enyonam Dzato – Judo, Accra Girls SHS /Ghana

Mary Dodoo – Goalkeeper, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Handball Team

Leticia Amanua Ankrah – Akotoku Boxing Academy

Male Awardees

Coach Yussif Basigi – Coach, Black Princesses Team

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe – Three Times Paralympian For Ghana

Mr. Olla Williams – CEO Of One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus

Rev. Emmanuel Djani Nikoi – President, Ghana Netball Federation

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare – National Boxing Coach