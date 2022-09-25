WISA Rewards 32 Sports Personalities In Ghana

Madam Gloria Commodore, President of the Women In Sports Association (WISA) has appealed to corporate Ghana to support her as she encourages and motivate more females to engage in sports with her pension.

She said “it’s a calling to help others and my field is sports, so I do it for the passion”.

Speaking at the 8th WISA Achievers Awards at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, she commended Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd. for supporting the concept as well as the winners and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

She expressed that female athletes need more attention and inspiration to sustain and perform to the highest and world class level.

Madam Commodore hailed Commonwealth Games 2022 lone female bronze medal winner, Deborah Acquah and all who were recognized and rewarded.

The 65 year old veteran journalist hinted that WISA has launched the Retired Sports Women Association of Ghana (RESWAG) and urged other retired sports women to join.

Mr. Hubert Leo Mensah, Deputy Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department who represented the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) saluted WISA for their objective to encourage and honor outstanding girls and women in sports.

He entreated female athletes to be committed and disciplined to attain their goals and aspirations.

As Ghana hosts the 2023 African Games, he urged female sports performers and officials to aspire to contribute to Ghana Sports.

The 32 personalities honored included Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority, former African Table Tennis Queen, Ethel Jacks, former football and handball goalie Cynthia Akwele Lamptey and Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour Ii Founder/CEO, Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club.

Others are the Ghana Rugby Union and Rugby League Federation, female team, Photojournalist, Samuel Buckman aka Dada Oliseh, high jumper Rose Yeboah, sports journalist Abigail Sena Sosu and long jumper Deborah Acquah.

Present were sporting dignitaries, Rev E. D. Nikoi, President of the Ghana Netball Association / Executive Board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Madam Elizabeth King, Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association / former Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Madam Angelina Ocran, former Director of Sports at CEPS and representatives of Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour Ii Founder/CEO, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

Below is the full list.

1.Madam Sarah Lotus Asare, Promoting Girls Boxing

2.Patience Ofei, Organizer, Greater Accra Region Keep Fit Clubs Association

3.Joana Afua Mensah, Producer/News Editor UTV

4.Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, High Jumper

5.Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper

6.Beauty Fiator, Visual Impairment, Seth Dzidzornu Blind School

7.Nina Akosua Efedi Okoroafor, Social Worker In Goal Sports

8.Larnuel Veronica, Netball Federation Of Ghana

9.Abigail Tetteh, Netball Federation Of Ghana

10.Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah, Ceo, Ridge City Football Club Women

11.Rugby League Federation Ghana, Team (Womens Wing)

12.Rosebud Ennin, Senior Private Secretary, Technical Department NSA

13.Vivian Mawufemor Dougblor, Director Of Sports Development, NSA

14.Mrs. Gifty Horsu-Fianu, Director Of Sports, Eastern Region, NSA

15.Nii Akramah Tagoe, Tagoe’s Kitchen And Catering Services, Accra Sports Stadium

16.Mr. Abraham Nkansah, Supporters Leader/Football Coach, Die-Hard Supporters Union

17.Mr. Boakye Buckman (Dada Oliseh), Photo/Sports Journalist

18.Nana Joe Adarkwa, Head Coach, Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C

19.Mrs. Mavis Amanor Avornyor, Sports Journalist, Multimedia Group Limited

20.Abigail Sena Sosu, Sports Journalist, Gtv Sports+

21.Nana Ama Agyeman, Sports Journalist, Gh One Tv

22.Esther Abankwa, Sports Journalist, Angel Tv/Angel Fm

23.Senynuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh, Photo/Sports Journalist

24.Madam Ethel Jacks, Former National Table Tennis Queen

25.Madam Christiana Genevive Dodoo. Former Secretary General/Handball (NSA)

26.Madam Angelina Ocran, Former Director Of Sports (CEPS)

27.Madam Grace Armah, Former National Athlete/Olympian

28.Madam Cynthia Akweley Lamptey, Former Goal Keeper, Football/Handball (GNFS)

29.Dr. Harriet Naki Amui, 1st Vice Chairperson Ghana Athletics, Association (GAA)

30.Mrs. Abigail Mckorley, CEO Beebies Events Ghana

31.Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour Ii Founder/CEO, Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C

32.Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General, National Sports Authority (NSA)