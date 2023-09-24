WISA Rewards Coach Asare’s Wisdom, Attoh Quarshie And Akotoku Academy Boxing Gym

The 2023 Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards reached some male boxing coaches like Dr. Coach Ofori Asare, head coach of the national teams, the Black Bomber and Black Hitters, Coach Vincent Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Gym and Coach Elvis Robertson of Akotoku Academy Boxing Gym.

Two female boxers, Trudy Manteaw of the Ghana Armed Forces and Leticia Naa Amanua Ankrah of the Akotoku Academy Gym were named in the list of 32 distinguished sports personalities and clubs.

Coach Akai Nettey said hard work pays and the award is going to inspire him to scout and groom more female boxers.

He noted that the national female boxing team is not all that strong and they need to beef up with more aggressive and stronger girls.

Leticia Ankrah, a professional bantamweight boxer thanked the organisers of the Awards and promised to work hard to bring a world title to Ghana.

Trudy Manteaw said corporate Ghana must get involve seriously with sports investment and partnership as the talents are there in abundance but they need financial support and technical training to sharpen up.

She also thanked WISA and Ghandour Cosmetics for honouring the best female athletes in the country.

Other female boxers who have received the WISA Award in the past are Ornella Sathoud, Sarah Apew, Faruzia Osman and Ramatu Quaye.

Coach Dr. Asare who also received his latest award and citation promised to take Ghana to the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024. He expressed that all hope is not lost as there are two world opportunities and believes boxers like Takyi, Tetteh, Commey, Wahid and Allotey can make it if they are motivated.

He thanked WISA President Madam Commodore for the reward which signifies that he is doing something good, better and best.