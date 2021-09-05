WISA to Honour 48 Sports Personalities on September 25 in Ghana

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) will honour 48 Sports Personalities on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
They include the two females who represented Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, sports journalists, administrators, coaches and supporters.
President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, a veteran sports journalist who is a member of SWAG and AIPS said it is encouraging to recognize and reward individuals who stand up and work very hard.
She said due to Covid-19, the event was not held in 2020, so the winners have become plenty.
She appealed to companies and people who love sports to support the WISA initiative which is in its 7th season.
Madam Gloria Commodore commended the media (SWAG), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and National Sports Authority (NSA) for supporting WISA and the Awards Programme.
The event will see the performance of some super exciting female artistes to grace the occasion.
FULL LIST OF AWARDEES FOR 2021 – WISA ACHIEVERS AWARDS
SPORTS SUPPORTERS
Mary Osei Gyambra – Die Hard Sports Supporters Union
Grace Okyere – Die Hard Sports Supporters Union
Vicentia Doku – Hearts Chapter- President
REGIONAL FEMALE SPORTS JOURNALISTS
Esther Osei -Sports Journalist, Ashanti Region
Evelyn Nsiah Asare – Sports Journalist, Ashanti Region
Akosua Frimpomaa – Sports Journalist, Sunyani
Humul Khrusum – Sports Journalist, Upper East Region
Tilly Acorlor -Sports Journalist, Volta Region
GREATER ACCRA FEMALE SPORTS JOURNALISTS
Christine Dzaka – Sports Journalist Kwese Tv
Akosua Addai Amoo – Freelance Journalist / Law
Betty Yawson – Sports Journalist Starr Fm / Max Tv
Edna Quansah – Sports Journalist G.N.A.
Matilda Dzifa Dimedo – Sports Journalist G.F.A.
Mary Afua – Sports Photography – Freelance
Elizabeth Ozil Alhassan – Sports Journalist – Freelance
Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie – Handball/Sports Journalist
Nana Yirenkyiwaa – Sports Journalist
WISA INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Henrietta Armah -Taekwondo
Eunice Omolara Adedapo – Taekwondo
Juliana Arkoh – Power Lifting
Grace Mintah – Armwrestling
Nadia Eke – Triple Jump (Olympics)
Dr. Ornella Sathoud Ph.D – Boxing (U.S.A. Based)
Priscilla Toffah – Boxing
Janet Acquah – Boxing
Osuman Fairuza – Boxing
Christine Ashley (Chess) – Admin (Nsa)
Unilez Takyi – Swimming (Olympics)
Afia Serebour – Secretary (Nsa)
Naa Anyema Mckorley – Tennis
Naa Shika Mckorley -Tennis
WISA SPECIAL AWARDS
Madam Elizabeth King – Women Sports Commission (GOC)
Madam Joyce Mahama – President WOSPAG
Madam Eva Okyere – Sports Analyst / Lawyer
Madam Hillary Maame Adwoa Boaten – Chairperson, Women Football
Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey – Female Match Commissioner
Madam Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni 1- Former Boxer Yarkor Chavez
Madam Naa Amerley Turkson – Referee And Coach, Boxing
Madam Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo – Coach Black Queens
Madam Gloria Peprah – Sports Journalist Gtv Sports Plus
Rosemary Mroba Gaisie – Director WISA
Sammy Heywood Okine – Director WISA
Mr. Yussif Basigi – Coach Hasaacas Ladies F.C.
WISA – TEAM AWARDS
Mamobi Girls Football Team – (Coach Nasir)
Nima Girls Football Team – (Coach Nasir)
Ideal Ladies Football Club – (Naa Dzomo)
Rugby Ghana Womens Team – (Rafatu Inusah)
Hasaacas Ladies Football Club – (Coach Yussif Basigi)
Source – WISA Communications