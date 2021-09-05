WISA to Honour 48 Sports Personalities on September 25 in Ghana

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) will honour 48 Sports Personalities on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They include the two females who represented Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, sports journalists, administrators, coaches and supporters.

President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, a veteran sports journalist who is a member of SWAG and AIPS said it is encouraging to recognize and reward individuals who stand up and work very hard.

She said due to Covid-19, the event was not held in 2020, so the winners have become plenty.

She appealed to companies and people who love sports to support the WISA initiative which is in its 7th season.

Madam Gloria Commodore commended the media (SWAG), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and National Sports Authority (NSA) for supporting WISA and the Awards Programme.

The event will see the performance of some super exciting female artistes to grace the occasion.

FULL LIST OF AWARDEES FOR 2021 – WISA ACHIEVERS AWARDS

SPORTS SUPPORTERS

Mary Osei Gyambra – Die Hard Sports Supporters Union

Grace Okyere – Die Hard Sports Supporters Union

Vicentia Doku – Hearts Chapter- President

REGIONAL FEMALE SPORTS JOURNALISTS

Esther Osei -Sports Journalist, Ashanti Region

Evelyn Nsiah Asare – Sports Journalist, Ashanti Region

Akosua Frimpomaa – Sports Journalist, Sunyani

Humul Khrusum – Sports Journalist, Upper East Region

Tilly Acorlor -Sports Journalist, Volta Region

GREATER ACCRA FEMALE SPORTS JOURNALISTS

Christine Dzaka – Sports Journalist Kwese Tv

Akosua Addai Amoo – Freelance Journalist / Law

Betty Yawson – Sports Journalist Starr Fm / Max Tv

Edna Quansah – Sports Journalist G.N.A.

Matilda Dzifa Dimedo – Sports Journalist G.F.A.

Mary Afua – Sports Photography – Freelance

Elizabeth Ozil Alhassan – Sports Journalist – Freelance

Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie – Handball/Sports Journalist

Nana Yirenkyiwaa – Sports Journalist

WISA INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Henrietta Armah -Taekwondo

Eunice Omolara Adedapo – Taekwondo

Juliana Arkoh – Power Lifting

Grace Mintah – Armwrestling

Nadia Eke – Triple Jump (Olympics)

Dr. Ornella Sathoud Ph.D – Boxing (U.S.A. Based)

Priscilla Toffah – Boxing

Janet Acquah – Boxing

Osuman Fairuza – Boxing

Christine Ashley (Chess) – Admin (Nsa)

Unilez Takyi – Swimming (Olympics)

Afia Serebour – Secretary (Nsa)

Naa Anyema Mckorley – Tennis

Naa Shika Mckorley -Tennis

WISA SPECIAL AWARDS

Madam Elizabeth King – Women Sports Commission (GOC)

Madam Joyce Mahama – President WOSPAG

Madam Eva Okyere – Sports Analyst / Lawyer

Madam Hillary Maame Adwoa Boaten – Chairperson, Women Football

Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey – Female Match Commissioner

Madam Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni 1- Former Boxer Yarkor Chavez

Madam Naa Amerley Turkson – Referee And Coach, Boxing

Madam Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo – Coach Black Queens

Madam Gloria Peprah – Sports Journalist Gtv Sports Plus

Rosemary Mroba Gaisie – Director WISA

Sammy Heywood Okine – Director WISA

Mr. Yussif Basigi – Coach Hasaacas Ladies F.C.

WISA – TEAM AWARDS

Mamobi Girls Football Team – (Coach Nasir)

Nima Girls Football Team – (Coach Nasir)

Ideal Ladies Football Club – (Naa Dzomo)

Rugby Ghana Womens Team – (Rafatu Inusah)

Hasaacas Ladies Football Club – (Coach Yussif Basigi)

