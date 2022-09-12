WISA to honour Miss Sarah Lotus Asare

Women In Sports Association (WISA) will host their 8th Awards Ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

32 distinguished personalities will be honoured, including Tourism Operator / Boxing Administrator, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare of the Wisdom Boxing Academy/

Miss Asare, daughter of Black Bombers Technical Director, and African Representative of WBC Cares has been involved in the organization of Female Boxing for some time.

She has organized the Girls Box event and others for the Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF)).

According to the President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, the award for Sarah Lotus is to encourage and motivate her to work harder and also serve as an example to other females involved in sports.

The 32 personalities to be honoued this year include sports journalists, administrators, active and retired sports women and the DG of the NSA.