WISA to reward Leticia Amanuah Ankrah and 31 other Sports Personalities in September

This year’s Woman In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards has been fixed for Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

32 outstanding sports Personalities and organizations will be honoured for their achievements and contributions to Ghana Sports in the year under review.

According to Madam Gloria Commodore, President of WISA, the awardees were specifically and specially nominated and selected by competent and well researched jury.

She said sports is an area that companies must invest in because it is a tool for advertising, marketing, social responsibility and recreation as well as entertainment.

“This is the ninth edition and we thank the National Sports Authority (NSA), SWAG, Ghandour Cosmetics and other sponsors for the support. We still need more sponsorship and support” she said.

Leticia Amanua Ankrah is a boxer, one of the nominees for an award in Boxing.

WISA has been encouraging various sports disciplines, especially the least finance, and Madam Commodore appeals for sponsorship and support of any form to help carry out WISA activities.

Leticia Amanua Ankrah of Akotoku Boxing Academy is one of the amazing female boxers in James Town, Accra, Ghana.

She is very committed and dedicated to Boxing, which has propelled her to this great height.

After a brief amateur experience she joined the professional ranks and has since performanced marvelously to attract many admirers.

She is an inspiration to many people with her courage and hard work, thus WISA will confer on her ‘Best Female Boxer 2023’.