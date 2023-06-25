WISA To Reward Rising Star Fencer Kelsey Woname

18 year old Ghanaian UK based Fencer Kelsey Woname is one of the athletes in the prestigious list for the 2023 Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Award scheduled for September 23 at the Accra sports stadium.

Woname is one special Ghanaian Fencer dedicated to the sport and she believes Fencing has the potential to win medals for the country at the African and Olympic Games if government and companies would invest in the sport to get athletes represented at international tournaments.

She stared for Ghana at the recent African Youth and Cadet Championship held in Accra.

She did well to improve upon her performance after the first time at the African Games in 2019.

The Ghana Junior Team Captain believes the sport has great potential in the country.

“Not many people know much about this sport and we try to raise awareness and people say it is a really interesting sport.” She told the media in an interview.

“It is kind of hard because not many fencers you send can actually go to the competitions because of the lack of funding from the government.

“So people don’t have much awareness about the sport like football because they don’t see a lot of fencers and that is the problem we have.” She continued.

In the last competition season, Ghana won so many medals because there is a lot of ambition and potential in the sport, she appeals for more support.

Ghana won 11 medals (no gold) in 2021 and 16 in February 2023 (2 gold, 6 silver, and 8 bronze).