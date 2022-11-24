WISA urges Black Stars to make Ghana proud at Qatar 2022

The Woman In Sports Association (WISA) have urged the senior national football team, Black Stars to go all out in Qatar to make them and mother Ghana proud at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mrs. Rosemary Mroba A Gyasiwaa Gaisie, a director of the WISA who is a trained journalist, formerly with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and now Deputy Director of Communications at the Judicial Service of Ghana said the Black Stars can rise to the occasion and so they must have the encourage and confidence as well as the winning mentality to overcome all opponents. .

Madam Gloria Commodore, the president of WISA, who is also a sports journalist, member of SWAG and AIPS also believes Ghana can shine bright at the World Football Festival.

She advised the players to be focused and know that they will be rewarded big and bigger if they go forward I the competition.

She said Ghana is one of the best football nations in the world and observing the high spirit and morale at the team’s camp, she trusts perfectly that the Black Stars will improve upon the performance of 2010 in South Africa where they nearly qualified for the semifinals.

WISA, the only female organization dedicated to the motivation and rewarding of outstanding female sports women and men who support females sports people was founded nine years ago and they have always supported the Black Stars, and all national teams