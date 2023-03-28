Wisdom Boxing Gym Lead Fight Night Two Of Ghana Pro Boxing League

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare’s Wisdom Boxing Gym are leading the Ghana Professional Boxing League after the second Fight Night of the second season.

The have the maximum six points, from two fights after they won against Fit Square, making Assistant Coach Addo very happy and hoping to lead to finish.

But Head Coad Asare says time will tell as there are other strong gyms in the competition.

He feels it is too early to determine who will win, because they have a long way to go.

Ghana Armed Forces and Panix are placed second and third with Ghana Prisons at fourth position. All of them won their second bouts.

In season one, Wisdom was last after an exciting experience which was won by the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

At stake for the best gym and best boxer are Renault cars donated by Premium Motors, which the security agencies have targeted.

14 boxing gyms are battling for honours and it would be really tough and hectic for the competitors, both boxers and coaches.

The league has been recognized by the world bodies and they have commended the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).