Wisdom Boxing Gym Organizes Successful Special Sparring Session

Ace boxing trainer, coach Dr. Ofori Asare has held a successful special sparring session at the Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra.

The programme came off last Wednesday and it involved 50 juvenile and amateur boxers.

Among the popular boxers who featured in the Champions Fight Night were rising gem, Theo Allotey and experienced international star, Wahid Omar.

The session attracted a lot of boxing enthusiasts including Yours Truly, the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. Ben Quartey and some potential sponsors and supporters of the fistic sport.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Administrator of the Wisdom Boxing Gym said the programme is to inculcate discipline, love and unity among the boxers. She said Wisdom Boxing Gym teaches other lifestyle values aside boxing and they apply so many things in training their boxers.

Head coach Dr. Ofori Asare, founder of the gym said Wisdom boxers have some special qualities that is why they are able to qualify for the National team, the Black Bombers often.

Apart from their unique characters, they are very disciplined and ready at all times.

“We want to build and strengthen their commitment, confidence and creativity, we also want them to be ready for fights at any time, so while others are sleeping we are still working, so people don’t understand how we make it, it’s all about dedication and discipline “he expressed.

According to the experienced coach who has won many medals at the African, Common and Olympic Games level, he is not satisfied with his achievements and wants to train more champions.

He noted that his boxers are seriously preparing for the African Games, Accra 2023 as well as the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, and hopes that Ghana will grab more gold medals.

According to him, the future is very important so they are training more juvenile and youth boxers.

“We have our eyes on the female boxers and we are pushing them to become super stars ” he added.