The Wisdom Boxing Gym, established in 1993 in Accra is recruiting new boxers.

According to the Gym Administrator, Miss Sarah Asare they are welcoming juveniles, amateurs and professional boxers from the ages of eight and above.

She said training with Coach Ofori Asare who was awarded by SWAG : for his DEDICATION and VARLOUR is something every boxers wish to experience.

Coach Ofori Asare is the only AIBA certified instructor in West Africa, as well as the only 3 star rated coach in Ghana with over 306 international medals from taking the national team, the Black Bombers to tournaments.

In 2016, the sole rep for Ghana boxing at the Rio Olympic Games, Wahid Omar was from Wisdom Gym.

Another boxer from Wisdom, Suleman Tetteh, the skipper of the current Black Bombers is also a ‘son’ of Coach Asare.

In his 5 decades of boxing experience, Asare has trained over 500 boxers including world and amazing champions like Joseph Agbeko, Patrick Allotey, Habib Ahmed. Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, the Bastie brothers and many others.

Meanwhile renovation of the gym is going on steadily and the ace international trainer has appealed to corporate bodies for support.

He said the need treadmills and all gym equipment, to make the place one of the best in Africa in terms of equipment.

Last week they were surprised by the Lawrence Nmai led Pro Fighting Factory with the donation of punching bags and pads.