Wisdom Boxing Gym To Host Champions Fight Night

The Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra will host a special Champions fight night to climax the 2022 season on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

According to Administrator of the gym, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, the programe comes off at the gym premises and it is going to be exciting.

She said all the crack amateur and professional boxers of Wisdom are going to feature.

The popular boxing gym has produced marvelous boxers like the Samir brothers, Partick Allotey, Theo Allotey, Wahid Omar, Quartey and others.

The Wisdom Boxing Gym which is headed by national coach Dr. Ofori Asare has produced many amateur boxers who have represented Ghana at international events like the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and African Games.

The Wisdom Boxing Gym Champions Fight Night starts at 5.30pm, and boxing fans are going to enjoy the sessions which will feature juvenile and female boxers.