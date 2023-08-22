Wisdom Boxing Gym Wins 2023 Homowo Juvenile Boxing Cup

Coach Dr, Ofori Asare’s Wisdom Boxing Gym won the 2023 Greater Accra Ga Homowo Juvenile Boxing Competition held recently at James Town.

Wisdom Boxing led by sensational Caleb Mensah came home with six gold medals.

Caleb Mensah said they want more challenge. He disclosed that he wants to represent Ghana at international tournament so he is training even harder to go to Junior Olympic Games or Junior Commonwealth Games to gain experience as a boxer.

He thanked Coach Asare and all the assistant coaches for their support and encouragement.

Philemon Lomotey, one of the gold winner said this is just the beginning as they want to take Wisdom Boxing to the world.

The young gold medalists presented the medals and winners trophy to Coach Asare last Monday at the gym at Adedenkpo, at James Town.