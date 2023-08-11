Wisdom Boxing Promotions and MLH Boxing Fundraiser tickets out

Tickets for the Boxing Fundraiser being organized by Wisdom Boxing Promotions and Making Learning Happen (MLH) at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 26, 2023 are out.

The main bout is between experienced slugger Suleiman Abubakar and youthful power puncher Haruna Mohammed, in a hot heavyweight contest with mouth watering undercards.

There would be fantastic female boxers in the ring to entertain fans and patrons, as well as juvenile boxers to thrill.

According to one of the organisers, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, who is Administrator at Wisdom Boxing, the tickets are in three categories selling at 20cedis for the popular stand, 50 cedis for Ringside and 150 cedis for VIP.

She reiterated that all proceeds and ticket sales will go to construct tables and chairs for schools in the northern region of Ghana.

She encouraged boxing lovers and the general public to make personal donations to the projects.

She noted that there would be eight exciting professional bouts and 11 amateur elite exhibitions.