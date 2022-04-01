Wisdom Gym Congratulates New Champions

The Wisdom Boxing Gym managed by AIBA accredited international coaching instructor (three star rated coach), Dr. Ofori Asare has welcomed their new professional champions.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Idrowhyt Events Center, Patrick Allotey regained the WBO Africa title which he relinquished in 2018 to fight for the world title.

Though he lost the world title via a round 4 Knock out to Jaime Munguia of Mexico, the ‘Sharp Arrow’ has come back better and his decisive punch that took out Hamisi Maya in Round 8 proves that he is indeed ready to relaunch his career.

Emmanuel Quaye who have improved his craft since joining the Wisdom Gym also won the WABU Super Welterweight title against old warrior, Frank Dodzie.

He already has the National title hoping to defend it several times, them move on to Africa and the world.

Coach Asare was on duty at the corner of both boxers and his instructions and directions worked to perfection.

The much decorated trainer said he feels so proud, but the journey has just begun, and they have to back up and now train as champions to defend as well as reach the top of the continental rankings.

All boxers at Wisdom Gym were happy and motivated by the success of their seniors.

The champions promised to defend and keep the belts, waiting for another opportunity to fight for the world title.

They thanked the able management, Ivan and Ellis of Cabic Promotions and wished them success in all their businesses.

Wisdom is one of the best and biggest boxing gyms in Ghana. They have produced many amateur champions, and high grade professionals like Abdul Wahid Omar, Bawa Sheriff, Joshua Abubakar Quartey, Theophilus Allotey, Bastie brothers, Habib Ahmed, Patrick Aryee and others,

By Sammy Heywood Okine