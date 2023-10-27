Wisdom Loh Meets Sports Minister And GOC President

Mr Wisdom Loh, Father of Ghana Athletics, as he is affectionately called paid a visit to his homeland recently.

While at home, the USA based athletics supporter met the Minister of Youth and Sports, Honorable Mustapha Yussif at the personal invitation of the Minister himself to discuss several topics and the way forward for athletics in Ghana.

He also met Mr. Ben Nuno Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Mr Wisdom Loh a medical consultant who also is a past athlete has been working with a small group of sports lovers who have helped several local athletes gain scholarships into colleges and universities in America over the years.

He also oversees their progress academically, financially while in the USA.

According to Mr Loh, he wants to help young talents get to the next level of their sport and to raise the country’s image in the field of athletics internationally.

He is hopeful Ghana win medals in future competitions if well thought out plans are made for kids to prepare and support them and their coaches.

The honorable Sports Minister thanked him for all the hard work over the years that he has contributed towards the success of Ghana Athletics and athletes.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee applauded him for the good work he is selflessly doing for mother Ghana and encouraged him not to give up.

He also shared important information with the GOC Boss on the way forward to ensure Ghanaian athletes and coaches work hard to prepare them to represent the nation at all levels of athletics, especially on the international stage like World Championship and Olympic Games.

Source : James Thompson