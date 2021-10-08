Wise B Shortlisted For Tv3 Mentor 2021

Fast-rising Jaman south(Drobo) based artist Wise Be has been shortlisted for the 2021 edition of Tv3 mentor.

Wise B has over the years proven to be one of the best artists to come from the Bono region and getting this opportunity to be part of the Tv3 mentor has proven his indeed one of the best.

Wise B has a couple of songs out and they are doing very well. on the global market, his recent song “Escape” tells how good Wise B is, he has about 5 videos to his credit including the official video for his song Escape.