With Afrobeats Music, SuskyDMW is on to Something

Music entertainment has grown to be a major industry in the world today. Music has the potentials of bring people together as it’s a universal language.

Meet, Success Ofa who is Professionally known by stage name, SuskyDMW is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, and performing artist. Born in Delta state on 29th January 1999. He hails from Ethiope West, Local Government Area of Delta, Nigeria. His musical journey started a very long time ago when he was young. Susky started out in the music industry playing musical instruments, and has grown vastly in his skills, especially the piano.

The Afro-Fusion artist is versatile with his sounds, including his creative blend of singing and throwing top-delivery rap lines into the Afrobeats genre.

SuskyDMW released his first official debut EP “Back Then” in 2022 and the EP had 5 great songs that enjoyed some good amount of recognition and streams. The EP had hit songs like “Booty” and “Back Then” ft Mentor. Currently he dropped a single title “Puna”and Susky he’s working on a fresh project titled “Money and Love”, this project would be his first album and it promises to his fans that it’s gonna be a hit. He aims for greater heights in the music industry.