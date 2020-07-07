The Paramount Queenmother of Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Adwoa Badu II, has lauded Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for choosing Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate for the 2020 general election.

She expressed optimism that with Prof Opoku Agyemang as the Vice President of Ghana, the Komenda Sugar Factory would work again and Komenda would take its position on the industrial map.

A statement issued and signed by Nana Badu said Prof Opoku-Agyeman’s nomination presented a unique opportunity to make the future possible and accessible for women.

“We also wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency John Mahama for the confidence reposed in our distinguished daughter who is an epitome of a true woman of substance.”

The statement said the selecting of a woman of integrity and substance to be Ghana’s first female running mate of the NDC was a great opportunity to demystify women’s representation at the zenith of decision making in Ghana.

“John Mahama had shown forward thinking by not selecting any woman, but a woman of unblemished integrity, honesty, truthfulness, God-fearing, conscientious public servant, and distinguished scholar. Naana is a true woman of valour.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang is the first female to be selected as a running mate by the NDC and would become the first female Vice President of Ghana should the Party win the December polls.

The mother of three, who is currently the Board Chairperson of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), was in 2013 appointed as the Minister of Education.

From 2008 to 2012, Prof Opoku-Agyemang was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, the first female to hold that position in a state university.

Advertisements