Without dedication and transformational leadership, society will fail – Rev. Alorvi

Reverend Wisdom Seloame Alorvi, Ho East Presbytery Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), on Saturday said without quality, dedicated, servant and transformational leadership society would fail.

“A leader must know the way, show the way and go the way,” he said.

Rev. Alorvi, who was addressing the 12th Synod of the Ho East Presbytery of the EPCG at Sokode Etoe in the Ho Municipality said, “leadership is cause and everything is effect.”

The three-day Synod, which is on the theme, “Revive Us Again, O Lord! Heal and Restore Us” is being attended by delegates from the 32 pastoral districts and parishes, Church groups and Schools in the Presbytery.

It began on Friday with the presentation of reports from the districts and groups.

Rev. Alorvi advised leaders to be willing and prepared to share power, authority, and responsibility so that enormous amount of works that needed to be done would be truly done early and excellently.

He advised Christians to eschew corruption, indiscipline, rebellion, sabotaging behaviors, disrespect for authority and other morally reprehensible attitudes and conducts.

The Moderator asked them to always present themselves everywhere and always as obedient, God fearing and right-thinking people in all matters of stewardship and accountability.

“Whatever we have done and continue to do, should be in apt pursuit of our collective vision of being leading agents of the Great Commission of our Jesus Christ,” he added.

Rev. Alorvi assured that he would remain focused as the leader of the prominent Presbytery, which he said was the largest Presbytery of the Church with 32 districts with a total congregation of 104.

He hinted that the leadership of the Presbytery was introducing campus ministries in the five tertiary institutions in the Presbytery to retain members of the Church in those institutions.

He said a Campus Ministry Board would be inaugurated soon and a full time Pastor appointed to give adequate pastoral care to the students.

Mr Oliver Sitsofe Akubia, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Insurance, who was the guest of honour advised Christians not to depart from the word of God as it was pivotal to their success in life.

He said there was the need for the church to influence society instead of society influencing the church.

Mr Akubia advised leaders to be humble and see themselves as servant leaders and worked assiduously to bring the needed positive change to society.

Togbe Fia Korku III, Paramount Chief of Sokode Traditional area was full of praise for the church for its enormous contributions to the development of Volta region and the country as a whole and hoped they would continue to bring light to where there is darkness.

There were fraternal greetings from the Church’s headquarters and some local churches.

The Synod will be rounded up on Sunday with a Thanksgiving service.