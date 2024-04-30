Withray Junior Open Tennis Championship Ends In Style

The Second edition of the Withray Junior Open Championship ended at the National tennis center, Accra on Saturday

The three-day event began on Thursday, and saw players from within Ghana and some from outside. The players competed in Under 10, 12, 14 and 16 age levels.

These junior tennis players gave an impressive performance on the final day in their various categories.

Stadium-based Samuel Ayittey from stadium tennis club proved his superiority over St. Francis tennis club’s Donatus Ayaaba won 7-5,6-1 in the boys 16 and under. Another trophy to the stadium tennis club as Benedicta Kotey won the girls 16 and under after defeating Judith Abey of Shishijee Shad’e sports foundation 6-4, 5-7,(10-6).

Eric Torto also from Stadium tennis club won the boys 14 and under after beating his national under 14 partner Emmanuel Frimpong of Ghana tennis club, Adabraka in the finals. Stadium tennis club’s Georgette Nortey keeps dominating her peers, picks another trophy after defeating Ashaiman based Nhyira Antwi in the girls 14 and under 6-2,6-0.

It was all Ashaiman in the boys 12 under as Maxwell Antwi outplayed his colleague from Edward Mensah 6-2. Winfred Amoah won the girls 12 and under final.

It was also Stadium tennis club affair in the girls 10 and under as Stephen Boateng captures title after beating Solomon Dowouna 7-5.

Tesano Sports club-based Grace Tetteh emerged as the girl’s 10 under winner after beating Emmanuella Tokoli Williams 6-3 of Shishijee Shad’e-sports foundation.

All winners walked away with a GH¢1,000.00 scholarship prize and medals. The finalists received a cash prize of GH¢500 and the quarter finalists GH¢200.00.

Speaking after the presentation ceremony, Mr. Mr. Orimoloye Abiodun expressed satisfaction at the performance exhibited by the kids.

He said he would stage a monthly competition and urged all players to continue to train for the event.

Dignitaries present for the finals include, Honorable Bola Akinsanya, Mr. Adjei Darko, Cheif Fatuyi oyeyemisola, Mr. Martins Nnabuife, Cheif Fatuyi oyeyemisola and 2019 Ghana Tennis Hall of Fame Victoria Dowuona.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh