Wives, mothers, sisters and daughters rally for Pakistan’s missing

Elderly mothers, young daughters and the sisters and wives of thousands missing persons in Pakistan staged rallies on Monday to mark a global day for the victims of enforced disappearance.

Daughters of a doctor who disappeared in 2009 from the south-western province of Balochistan led the biggest rally, in the southern city of Karachi.

Daughters and sisters of missing persons led another rally in the city of Quetta in Balochistan, where thousands of political activists and rights defenders remain missing years after they first disappeared.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most volatile province, has been at the centre of a low-intensity insurgency by nationalist rebels who seek greater political and economic autonomy for their land.

Relatives and rights bodies accuse the military’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), of kidnapping, torturing and killing unarmed activists, a charge the army denied.

Holding placards and banners calling for the recovery of missing persons, the women chanted slogans denouncing the government’s apathy about dealing with the crisis.

Global and national rights group joined in to call upon the Pakistani authorities to deliver on their promises of recovering missing persons.

“Pakistan’s authorities must deliver long-promised reform to end state-sanctioned enforced disappearances and finally bring the country in line with international human rights law and standards,” said Amnesty International.

“Even one enforced disappearance is one too many,” said Hina Jilani, chair of independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).