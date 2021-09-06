Wives told to create the kind of home they want

Lady Pastor Mary Fameye of the Prevailing Word Church has implored wives in the country to create the kind of home they want by fixing the things that are in disarray and bringing in the things that are missing in the home while maintaining those good things in the home.

She further implored the wives to launch out to the deep by living a balanced life and getting exposure to a variety of events around them about life while guarding against their boundary lines which serve as their values.

Lady Pastor Fameye who made the remark during the climax of the 5th Anniversary celebration of the Wayoe Workers Wives Association (WWWA) urged the wives to shun being presumptuous and rather create comfort in the home by resting in God’s submission and will for divine providence.

She touched on validation as an important tool in the home for every wife and described it as being accepted in the home as a wife and mother by the husband and children respectively, and urged them to keep issues of the family as secrets and live a transformed life to be validated.

Mrs Anita Grifiths, Branch Manager of Ecobank in Takoradi who spoke on the theme, “Healthy gender roles at home” said although God created us as male and female and in His image, we are not the same and therefore cleared the notion that “what men can do women can do it better,”

She noted that by God’s own design females are multitasked as against their male counterparts, with males being physically stronger than females while females have innate strength which helps them to endure pain, in particular through childbearing.

Mrs Grifiths, enlightened that females talk more than males and give more attention to details than males whereas males talk less but make the most decisions and logical thinking.

She indicated that the strength that God gave to the males identify their role in the home and like that of the female however, both should not use their strengths to bully the other or abuse them but rather use them to build the home.

For her part, Mrs Anita Adjoa Boateng, General Manager of CFAO Company Limited implored the wives to exude confidence, identify their purpose and utilize them to the best of their ability, and develop an attitude of gratitude towards their employers and the people God has placed in their lives.

“Get support in the home, those who can guide you and serve as mentors and accountability partners so that they don’t add to the burdens of your husbands. You should improve on your relationships with others who can impact your life positively”, she opined.

She called on the wives to have a success mindset by bringing onboard their skills, experience and contributions to the family and career successes, and invest towards their retirement as well as the educational needs of their children while investing in themselves by adding value to themselves.

Mrs Boateng pointed out that personal care should be the topmost priority for every wife while setting the right priorities and having self-control.

She also urged the wives to adhere to prayer on behalf of the family and the success of their career and work as well as the future of their children, and also live a balanced life by connecting to their Maker since we would one day be accountable to God.

The 5th Anniversary celebration was under the theme, “Creating a happy home environment – The value of a new wife” and was attended by members of the Association, the clergy, staff of the Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited (WECL) and friends with song ministrations from Evangelist Mrs Amy Newman, one of the finest gospel singers in Ghana.