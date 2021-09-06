Wives urged to create their desired homes

Lady Pastor Mary Fameye of the Prevailing Word Church has implored women to make conscious efforts to create their desired home by fixing the things that are in disarray, while maintaining good values and standards in the home.

They were also advised to guard against their boundaries, stop being presumptuous and create comfort in the home by resting on God’s submission and will for divine providence.

Lady Pastor Fameye said this during the climax of the fifth Anniversary celebration of the Wayoe Workers Wives Association (WWWA).

The celebration was on the theme, “Creating a happy home environment – The value of a new wife” and was attended by members of the Association, the clergy, staff of the Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited (WECL), and friends with song ministrations from Evangelist Mrs Amy Newman, a Ghanaian gospel artist.

Pastor Fameye touched on validation as an important tool in the home for every wife and described it as being accepted in the home as a wife and mother by the husband and children respectively, and urged them to keep issues of the family a secret and live a transformed life to be validated.

Mrs. Anita Grifiths, Takoradi Branch Manager of Ecobank who spoke on “Healthy gender roles at home”, said God by his own design, had clearly defined the roles of men and women in the house.

She noted for instance that, women could multi-task better, while men were physically strong, but women had innate strength which helped them to endure pain, especially through childbearing, which men did not posse.

According to her, although God created men and women and in His own image, they were not the same and cleared the notion that “what men can do women can do it better”.

Mrs Grifiths asked men and husbands to use their God given strength to support their wives in building the home instead of using it to bully and abuse them.

For her part, Mrs Anita Adjoa Boateng, General Manager of CFAO Company Limited, implored wives to exude confidence, identify their purpose and utilize them to the best of their abilities.

“Get support in the home, those who can guide you and serve as mentors and accountability partners, so that they do not add to the burdens of your husbands. You should improve upon your relationships with others who can impact your life positively,” she advised.

She called on them to have a positive mindset always, bring onboard their skills, experience and contribution to the family and invest towards their retirement as well as the education of their children.

Mrs Boateng urged the wives to set the right priorities and develop the habit of self-control, but remain prayerful in all that they did.