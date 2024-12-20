Wizkid, Angélique Kidjo and Sarkodie Lead the Charge as Africa’s Most Awarded Artists

African music has evolved into a powerful global force, producing artists whose creativity and cultural impact have garnered them international acclaim.

Among the continent’s most celebrated talents, Wizkid, Angélique Kidjo, and Sarkodie stand out, each accumulating a remarkable number of awards that reflect their influence in the global music scene.

Wizkid, the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, has earned 158 awards, cementing his status as one of Africa’s most commercially successful artists. His accolades include a Grammy Award, four BET Awards, 18 Headies, three Soul Train Awards, five MTV Africa Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards, among many others. Wizkid’s unique blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop has made him a global music icon.

Angélique Kidjo, the Beninese-French singer and activist, has received 140 awards throughout her career. Known for her vocal power and dedication to social activism, Kidjo has earned five Grammy Awards, two BET Awards, and one MOBO Award, along with a 2023 Polar Music Prize. Her music, which blends African, Caribbean, and Western influences, has made a lasting impact worldwide, while her advocacy for social and political causes continues to resonate.

Sarkodie, Ghana’s foremost hip-hop artist, boasts 120 awards from over 200 nominations. His accolades include two MTV Africa Music Awards, three Africa Muzik Magazine Awards, and the prestigious BET Hip-Hop Award for Best International Flow in 2019. Sarkodie’s influence on the African music scene is undeniable, with multiple wins at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including the highly coveted Artiste of the Decade.

These artists have played pivotal roles in advancing African music on the world stage, blending cultural authenticity with global appeal and creating a lasting legacy in the global music industry.