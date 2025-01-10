Wizkid Becomes Most Streamed African Artist on Spotify with 8 Billion Streams

Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history by becoming the most-streamed African artist on Spotify, surpassing major names like Burna Boy and Davido.

With an impressive total of eight billion streams, Wizkid solidifies his position as one of Africa’s leading music icons.

Following closely behind is Burna Boy with 7.5 billion streams, while rising stars Rema and Tems occupy the third and fourth spots, with 4.37 billion and 3.24 billion streams, respectively.

Known for his distinctive sound and high-profile international collaborations, Wizkid continues to expand the global reach of African music, further cementing the genre’s presence on the world stage.

Other notable African artists also featured prominently on the list. Davido ranks seventh with 2.5 billion streams, while CKay, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, and Asake round out the list with streams ranging from 2.33 billion to 1.9 billion.