Wizkid fails to show up for Accra concert, Fans gutted

Thousands of fans were left gutted after Nigerian music superstar Wizkid failed to show up at the “Wizkid Live” concert that took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

More than 10,000 fans were forced to wait until 5:00 GMT on Sunday morning for Wizkid’s arrival, but he was nowhere to be found.

The show was originally billed to start at 16:00 GMT on Saturday, December 10, 2022, but commenced around 21:00 GMT with some good performances from Yaw Tog, Lasmid, Asakaa Boys, Efya, and Darkovibes, among others.

Interestingly, Wizkid’s official DJ Tunez climbed the stage to thrill fans with some tunes on the turntables for about 30 minutes but suddenly left the stage.

Information gathered indicates a last-minute disagreement between both parties, was the reason the show was abandoned despite tickets selling for around GHC 275 to GHC 700.

The GNA Entertainment contacted the event’s organizers, Live Hub Entertainment, to inquire about Wizkid’s absence, but an official declined to comment, stating that a statement would be released soon.

A fan named Desmond, in an interview, expressed his disappointment over Wizkid not showing up despite spending money to buy tickets for the show.

He said: “Some of us have been here since 4 p.m., and the show even started late.

There was no communication whatsoever, and I am very disappointed with what happened, but let’s wait for Wizkid to comment on the issue.”