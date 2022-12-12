Wizkid gives reasons for not performing

Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, says safety and production issues accounted for his inability to perform at the “Wizkid Live in Accra” concert on Saturday night.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed at the Accra Sports Stadium after the Afrobeat icon failed to show up for the highly anticipated concert.

But according to Afrobeat, his decision not to perform was solely to protect his brand, having apologised to fans.

“Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and foremost. I wanna apologise to all my fans! Y’all know would never do anything, without a serious reasoning behind it.

“My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise, to everyone who made effort to come out for me last night.

“I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show. However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honoring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do and I had to.

“Unfortunately, up until the day of the show, there were safety and production issues that prevented me from putting up on a high quality show that my fans deserve,” he wrote in a social media post.

The award-winning artist added that he and his team were working on delivering an amazing show in Ghana, with details to be announced soon.