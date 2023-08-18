Wizkid’s Mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, Passes Away

Nigeria’s music sensation, Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, is grappling with profound grief as he mourns the untimely passing of his beloved mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun. The somber news has cast a shadow over the music industry and the hearts of fans around the world.

Mrs. Balogun peacefully departed in the early hours of Friday, at approximately 1:30 am Nigerian time. The confirmation of her passing was relayed by Wizkid’s dedicated manager, Sunday Are, who expressed the deep sorrow that has engulfed the artist and his family.

As the Afrobeats star navigates this difficult time, he is joined in mourning by countless admirers who have been touched by his music and charismatic presence. Wizkid’s personal and artistic journey has been profoundly influenced by his family, making this loss all the more heart-wrenching for him and his loved ones.

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond her role as a mother to one of Africa’s most prominent music figures. She was also the mother of two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun, who now share in this profound loss.