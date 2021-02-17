The World Karate Martial Arts Orgnisation (WKMO) has officially recognised and certified Sensi Abraham Nii Odoi Kpobi, President of United Federation of Martial Arts (UFMA), Ghana as a member.

The certificate of recognition was signed by Secretary Sean Hanke (7th Dan) and President Paolo Bulaffio (9th Dan) on 5th February, 2021.

Nii Odoi Kpobi expressed his joy and pledged to support in the development and promotion of the martial arts in Ghana and Africa.

He called on parents to allow their children to learn martial arts for self defence and self discipline.

He encouraged basic and junior high schools Physical Education Teachers to add Martial Arts to the sports disciplines.

He said the UFMA is involved in all Martial Arts, and they believe in unity though they practice different arts, movements and ideas.

He also assured that the World Karate Martial Arts Organization (WKMO) – Ghana will work hard to promote Martial Arts.