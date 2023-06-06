WKU African Open Martial Arts Competition At Tema On July 14 And 15

WKU Ghana is hosting the first ever African Open Martial Arts and Combat Sports competition which comes up in Tema, Accra Ghana on Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15 at the Korean Sports Complex, Tema, Community 3.

According to Steavano Tuekpe, the main organizer, the international competition has attracted other top fighters from other African countries who are coming to challenge in Point Fighting, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate Do K1 Four Men Tournament and MMA Four Men Tournament

Steavano Tuekpe who is President of WKU Ghana said this is a great opportunity for Ghana to host the event and hoped most of the clubs and Federations are going to contribute.

The German based top kick boxer said as Ghana prepares to host the 13th African Games, the athletes must train hard and involved in battles to feel the sport and market the nation.

The ICBO World Champion adviced fighters to exhibit discipline, character, attitude, branding, real skills and techniques to excite fans and officials.

He noted experts in Martial Arts from the WKU Europe will be in Ghana to promote the sports and fantastic medals and prizes would be awarded to outstanding performers.

Secretary General of Ghana Kickboxing and Judo Associations, John Kennedy Koranteng believes there are experienced and new stars who are going to feature on the programme.

He called on corporate Ghana to support the first WKU African Open.