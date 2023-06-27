WKU Ghana African Open Tournament will expose martial arts talents in Ghana and Africa – Tuekpe

The WKU Ghana African Open Championship is a great opportunity for martial artists in Ghana and Africa to test their skills and challenge other fighters to know their standard and level.

Mr. Steavano Tuekpe, President of WKU Ghana said he is over thrilled to announce the inaugural 2023 WKU Ghana African Open Tournament, a groundbreaking event that aims to unite Africa through the thrilling world of combat sports.

This tournament will feature a dynamic lineup of disciplines, including Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, Kickboxing, and MMA, showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of African martial arts.

On July 14 and 15 2023 at Tema Conmunity 3 (Korean sports complex) the programme would be held.

Participants are coming from various African countries, and the tournament promises to be an electrifying display of skill, technique, and sportsmanship. Athletes from Nigeria, South Africa, Congo, Benin,Togo, Ghana, and more will compete at the highest level, striving to showcase the prowess and strength of their nations.

“We firmly believe that it’s essential to celebrate and embrace a wide range of sports, not limiting our focus solely to football. The WKU Ghana African Open Tournament represents a significant step towards diversifying the sporting landscape in Africa, giving combat sports the platform they deserve” said Tuekpe.

“We cordially invite you, your friends, and the entire community to join us in this historic event. Whether you’re a martial arts enthusiast, a proud supporter of your country’s athletes, or simply someone who appreciates the thrill of high-level competition, there will be something for everyone at the WKU Ghana African Open Tournament.

“Come and witness the exceptional skills, passion, and dedication of these extraordinary athletes. It’s an opportunity to showcase unity, camaraderie, and the rich cultural heritage of Africa, all in one exhilarating event.

“Please mark your calendars and save the date. The gates will be open to all, ensuring that everyone can experience the excitement firsthand. Join us in cheering for your favorite teams, supporting your friends, and celebrating the accomplishments of athletes from across the continent” he added.

The organizing team will arrive in Accra Ghana on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

“Let’s come together as a community, transcending borders and celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship, at the WKU Ghana African Open Tournament. We look forward to your presence and making this event a resounding success” said Steavano Tuekpe.

For more information and updates about the tournament, please visit our official website [WWW.WKUWORLD.COM] or reach out to us directly at [steavanokojo@gmail.com]