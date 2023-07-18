WKU Ghana Team shows appreciation

The World Kickboxing and Karate do (WKU) Ghana Team were at HSTV on Monday to thank all the Committee Members, the media, NSA, GOC, Federations, athletes in Judo, Taekwondo, Karate do, MMA and Kickboxing.

Klaus Nonnemacher, the WKU President himself came from Germany to Ghana to supervise the exciting Tournament.

Steavano Tuekpe the Ghana President of WKU and his wife, Alexandria thanked all members of the Organising Committee and the Ghanaians who encouraged him to put up the show, especially Nii Dr. Adote Dzata 1, former President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association.

“We will do it an annual affair and reward best athletes” he assured.