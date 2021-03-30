The Wli Traditional Council, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has inaugurated a seven-member Tourism Governing Council to develop the sector.

The council was inaugurated under Tourism Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2393 of Act 817, 2011.

Togbega Lo I, Paramount Chief of Wli Traditional Area, charged the Council to work as a team in areas of development, accountability and transparency.

He said the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) and GTA would only continue to support the Wli Waterfalls when proper records were kept, accountability and governance structures enhanced.

These, he said, would enable the Authority to be committed to bringing development to Wli.

The Paramount Chief also urged the Council members to help the traditional council acquire land for the development of a community centre, library and palace or offices for the traditional council.

He asked the Governing Council to pay all outstanding statutory payments to the Hohoe Municipal Assembly and other agencies.

Togbega Lo called on the GTA, the regulator of all tourism sites, to ensure that adequate provision was made for the revenue sharing mechanisms to enable the Authority and the TDF to offer better support to the site.

The Paramount Chief emphasised the benefits that would accrue to Wli and its environs if revenues were properly accounted for and pledged the support of the traditional council for the Governing Council.

The members of the Governing Council are Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Director, GTA, Mr Dennis Dzordor, Chairman of the Council, Mr Emmanuel Deanoo, Municipal Budget Officer, representing the Hohoe Municipal Assembly and Mr Hilarius Gbogbortsi, Representative of Landowners.

Mrs Esther Gblokpor, Wli Agorviofe representative, Mr Ambose Yao, a representative from Wli Todzi, Mr Dennis Dzordor, Wli Afegame representative, Mr Lambert Kuyorlu, Assemblyman for the Area, Madam Esther Gblorkpor, Secretary and Mr Emmanuel Deanoo, Financial Secretary form the rest of the Council members.

They were sworn into office by Togbe Dzidoa I, from Hohoe.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Director, GTA, who represented Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, highlighted the responsibilities of the Council, including making policies that conformed with the LI that established it and other relevant laws in Ghana.

He advised them to come out with policies, and activities that can lift the waterfall to the level of Victoria falls in Zimbabwe.

They should be loyal and drive the operation of the facility to its maximum.