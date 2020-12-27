Scores of tourists, home and abroad, on Saturday gathered at the Wli Waterfalls to mark this year’s Boxing Day.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Waterfalls at 1400 hours saw hundreds of visitors making merry with family and friends.

Master Festus Boadu, a National Service Person from the Ashanti Region, said it was his first time visiting the Waterfalls and would definitely go back there when he got the opportunity.

Madam Axornam Nukunu, Self-employed, said pictures and videos of a previous visit by her family encouraged her to make the trip, adding: “I am not surprised at what I see.”

She, however, lamented the poor infrastructure including broken and uncompleted bridges leading to the site, and called on its Management to give it a facelift by also establishing eateries and parking lots for visitors.

Madam Grace Ayagma, a Cook, said it was breath-taking and would go back again to visit.

Some visitors, however, complained about the lack of changing rooms compelling them to hide behind bushes to change into suitable clothing, which was dangerous.

The GNA saw ongoing construction works on a structure meant to be washrooms while the existing one had deteriorated.

It also observed the inadequate seats available at the place for visitors, most of whom had defied the covid-19 protocols, to make merry.

Government, as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19, banned entertainment centres, including beaches and pubs, from operating.

Mr Paul Nyavor, the Administrator at the Falls, told the GNA that the uncompleted structures, initiated by the Municipal Assembly, stalled as a result of the Covid-19 but when complete, it would serve as changing rooms and places of convenience.

He said the dilapidated bridges were provided by the community but once a Board of Directors was constituted, the office would solicit funds to procure steel bridges to the area.

He noted that the Office had received some concrete seats, which would be fixed at the Falls and along the path to serve as rest-stops for tourists.

Mr Nyavor said security officers had been deployed to the Falls to assist tour guides to ensure adherence to the Covid-19 safety directives.

The Falls, which cascades from a height of about 80 metres, also serves as home of bats and butterflies.

