WMA Calls For Charges Against Medical Association Members to be Dropped

Council members of the Turkish Medical Association (TMA), accused of promoting violence, should have all charges against them dropped, the World Medical Association said today.

The TMA’s eleven Council officials are due to appear in court on Wednesday (February 8) on charges of being involved in terrorist propaganda. They face being dismissed from their TMA activities.

But Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery, Chair of the WMA Council, described the accusations as ‘unfounded and dishonest’ and called on the Turkish authorities to drop them immediately.

In a letter to the Turkish President, he said that continuing harassment by the Turkish authorities against the TMA was detrimental to the health and well-being of its population, to the health system as a whole and to the accessibility of health care.

Dr. Montgomery said the TMA had been a trustworthy member of the WMA for many years and was recognised for its commitment to serve public health interests, and to protect patients and physicians with great respect for the ethical values of the profession.

He added: ‘We consider that these allegations are an insult to the entire medical profession. And we strongly recommend a change in mindset in favour of a constructive partnership with the representatives of the medical profession in Turkey.’